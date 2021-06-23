Woman stabs man in parking lot of Roy Police Department

ROY, Utah — A woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly stabbed a man in the parking lot of the Roy Police Department.

READ: Layton man arrested on child pornography charges

According to the probable cause statement, a Roy police officer was standing outside department headquarters when he saw a car drive into the lot at a "high rate of speed." The officer said he could see and hear a man and woman arguing loudly inside the car.

As the man attempted to get out of the car, Cristel Marlene Moreno, 25, was seen holding onto him as he struggled to leave.

When the officer intervened, the man was able to leave the car and said Moreno had just stabbed him. The police report says blood was seen running down the man's right arm.

WATCH: Suspect shot, killed by police in Murray following domestic dispute

Moreno then left the vehicle and was seen leaning toward the ground when the officer heard a "clanking noise consistent with a metal object falling on the pavement."

Moreno allegedly refused to cooperate and show her hands after being directed to do so by the officer, leading to her being taken into custody at gunpoint.

The arresting officer found an 8-inch knife with a serrated edge under the passenger side of the car.

READ: 2 more arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Taylorsville

While speaking with Roy police detectives, Moreno admitted to stabbing the man as he left the car. The stab wound extended from the exterior of the man's right arm, through the arm and penetrated his right chest wall.

Moreno was arrested for aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.