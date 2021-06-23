Suspect shot, killed by police in Murray following domestic dispute

MURRAY, Utah — One person was shot and killed by police in Murray on Tuesday.

Officers were responding to reports of a domestic dispute at or near Villas at Vine apartments, located around 800 Vine Street.

Details on what happened next were limited, but officials say a male suspect was shot and killed by police, and one officer suffered a non-life-threatening leg injury.

Information was not immediately available on what crime(s) the suspect was accused of, whether he shot at or attempted to assault police, how many officers fired shots, or how the officer was injured.

FOX 13 will provide updates to this breaking news story online and on the air as more information becomes available.