Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Women accused of stealing nearly $1,000 from deaf woman at Millcreek Walmart

Millcreek Walmart suspects.jpg
Unified Police Department
Two female suspects accused of stealing from deaf woman at Millcreek Walmart
Millcreek Walmart suspects.jpg
Posted at 7:07 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 09:07:06-05

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole nearly $1,000 from a deaf woman while pretending to help her at a Millcreek Walmart.

While claiming to be assisting the elderly deaf woman on Tuesday, they actually picked her pocket and stole a credit card and cash before giving back her wallet. The female suspects then used the credit card inside the Walmart, piling up almost $1,000 in charges.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Unified Police at 801-840-4000.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere