Woods Cross gymnastics coach sentenced to 10 years in prison for child sex crimes

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A Woods Cross gymnastics coach has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to using a hidden camera to produce child sexual material at his local gym and while on the road with a minor.

Adam Richard Jacobs, 35, pleaded guilty in February to transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. In addition to the prison sentence, the judge also sentenced Jacobs to a lifetime term of supervised release.

In his role at USA Gymnastics World, Jacobs transported the minor from Utah to other states, including Florida and Texas, in March 2023. During that time, Jacobs placed a hidden camera in the minor's hotel room and bathroom to produce child sex content.

In addition, on two separate occasions, a USA Gymnastics World employee discovered a hidden camera in a unisex restroom at the facility, with police finding 120 video files of victims in the restroom and 40 videos showing Jacobs setting up the cameras.

In conjunction with the prosecution for which he was sentenced, Jacobs was also charged in state court, where he has entered a guilty plea, with his sentence currently pending.