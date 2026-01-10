Utah Highway Patrol urges caution after woman dies helping crashed car in Weber Canyon

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — She was a good Samaritan, stopping to help when she saw a crashed car, but tragically, that decision ended her life.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, just before 6 a.m. on Friday, a man and woman were traveling along I-84 in Weber Canyon when they saw a crashed car on the side of the road.

They got out to help, but then they saw another car coming with its brakes locked up.

“The two individuals that were standing outside of the vehicle ran to avoid being hit. One went one direction, the other went towards the side of the barrier, jumped over the barrier, thinking it was solid on the other side, and fell in between the two bridge structures below,” said Corporal Eric Prescott with Utah Highway Patrol.

Woman dies after falling over I-84 barrier while assisting accident in Weber Canyon

Prescott said they were from out of town and didn’t know the area very well, and unfortunately, he’s seen this happen before.

“About 15 years ago. I had another crash that occurred. Had 29 cars that were involved in a similar situation,” he said. "he stepped out to help, and he slipped on the barrier and fell.”

FOX 13 News asked if something could be fixed.

“We love that people want to help, but you also need to consider your safety also. So, it's a pitch-black situation, you need to be cognizant and aware of like, hey, is this risk worth it of a vehicle that's in the dark around the corner, no one's going to be able to see you, and so you just have to weigh that risk,” Prescott said.

No other injuries were reported.

Prescott said they also have trauma resources available for the other drivers on the scene.

“They didn't do anything wrong, they were involved in a crash, the bridge was icy. Didn't contribute anything to the death of this individual, but there's still going to be those feelings that are going to be involved in it,” Prescott said. "We were able to give some information, these resources, to kind of help give them some closure, to help them to know that, hey, this wasn’t your fault.”

FOX 13 News visited gas stations and rest stops around the area, and while no one wanted to be on camera, each person said even after hearing the story, they would still want to get out and help someone in their time of need.

UHP stated that it takes them 24 hours to notify the next of kin, but they’re hoping to release the identification and other information about the investigation in the coming days.