Officials confirm Summit County's first measles case possibly exposed elementary school

KAMAS, Utah — Health officials have confirmed Summit County's first measles case to be a student who attended an elementary school while infectious.

This student attended school or school activities while infectious, exposures may have occurred during school hours at South Summit Elementary School on January 5, they said.

Summit County Health is working closely with South Summit School District to provide appropriate notification and guidance to school faculty, students, and parents. Health department staff are taking immediate action to investigate and limit further spread.

“Our staff and school district partners have taken proactive measures for months to plan and prepare for our first measles case,” Summit County Health Director Dr. Phil Bondurant said. “We encourage residents and their family members who are not already vaccinated against measles to consider the MMR vaccine, which is the most effective way to protect against measles.”

Previously, Wasatch County confirmed five cases of Measles from Wasatch High School students.

Officials have also confirmed that one or more of these students did attend school or school activities while infectious during school hours on November 14, 17 and 18 and a school play on Saturday on November 15.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.