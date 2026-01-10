Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lanes closed following crash on I-15 near Salt Lake City

A still from a UDOT Traffic Camera of the scene. It's dark, and headlights flood the freeway with light. Flashing emergency vehicles block off traffic as a trooper walks nearby.
UDOT Traffic Camera
SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple lanes were closed Saturday morning following a crash in the northbound lanes of I-15 near Salt Lake City.

The crash was reported just after 6:45 a.m. near 1300 South. The three left northbound lanes are currently closed as emergency work to investigate and clear the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.

