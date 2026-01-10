Lanes closed following crash on I-15 near Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple lanes were closed Saturday morning following a crash in the northbound lanes of I-15 near Salt Lake City.

The crash was reported just after 6:45 a.m. near 1300 South. The three left northbound lanes are currently closed as emergency work to investigate and clear the scene.

Crash

NB I-15 S of 1300 S, SLC Salt Lake Co.

3 Left Lanes (of 6 Lanes) Blocked, Left Shoulder

Est. Clearance Time: 07:44 AM

For updates:https://t.co/lbo6fUibSL — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 10, 2026

