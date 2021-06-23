Worker used master key to enter woman's room before assaulting her, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — An employee at a Salt Lake City motel was arrested and charged with assaulting a woman after using a master key to enter her room.

Chester Nevayaktewa, 53, was charged Wednesday with one count of felony rape, two counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of burglary.

According to the probable cause statement, a woman told police that on June 17, Nevayaktewa, a maintenance worker at the Allstar Travel Inn, used his master key to enter her room while she was sleeping.

Once in the room, Nevayaktewa allegedly assaulted the woman despite being told to leave multiple times. Each time he was asked to leave the room, Nevayaktewa refused.

The woman told police that that the air conditioner in her room was broken earlier in the day, forcing her to prop open her door. Nevayaktewa asked if the woman needed a fan, to which she said no. However, Nevayaktewa returned later that night to bring a fan and proceeded to assault the woman as she slept in bed with her young son, the charges say.

Nevayaktewa was previously convicted of sexual battery in Roosevelt and also has an criminal history in California, leading prosecutors to request he be held without bail.