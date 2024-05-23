Chad Daybell won't testify at murder trial as defense set to rest case

BOISE, Idaho — Chad Daybell has chosen not to testify at his triple-murder trial as the defense is set to rest its case inside an Idaho courtroom Thursday.

Just before 10 a.m., Daybell's attorney, John Prior, said his client wouldn't be testifying and he would be calling no more witnesses to the stand. The East Idaho News said Judge Steven Boyce asked Daybell directly if it was his decision not to testify, to which he replied, "That is correct."

Daybell was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Tammy Daybell, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

The defense wrapped up its case after calling Dr. Eric Bartelink, a forensic anthropologist with a background in burn remains cases, to the stand. During his testimony, Bartelink said that Tylee Ryan's body was likely burned as a whole, not in pieces.

Bartelink added that he was not able to determine where Tylee's body had been burned, whether on Daybell's property where the remains of her and her brother were discovered, of if they were burned at another location and moved.

Last Thursday, prosecutors rested their case against Daybell. Boyce then denied several motions of acquittal from the defense team.

Daybell's wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, was convicted in the deaths of the children and Tammy Daybell last year.