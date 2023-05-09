Prosecution rests in Vallow Daybell murder trial

BOISE, Idaho — Nearly four weeks into the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the prosecution rested its case Tuesday, while the defense team announced Vallow Daybell will not take the stand during the proceedings.

After calling over 60 witnesses, the state rested its case just after 1:30 p.m., opening the door for the defense to begin its case.

Earlier in the day, the defense informed the court that Vallow Daybell would not take the stand to testify. By not being sworn in and testifying, Vallow Daybell will avoid being cross-examined by the prosecution.

Before the trial resumed Tuesday, Judge Steven Boyce issued a ruling that will allow the verdict to be broadcast live on the court's YouTube channel. No cameras have been allowed in the courtroom throughout the trial.

Vallow Daybell is on trial facing two counts of first degree murder for the deaths of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She also faces three counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of the children and her husband's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.