Video shows Vallow Daybell sitting poolside while being served subpoena

Newfound video recently obtained shows a bikini-clad Lori Vallow Daybell being served a subpoena in connection to the disappearance of her children.

In the body camera video from police in Hawaii, an officer is seen walking up to Vallow and Chad Daybell as they lounged poolside on Jan. 25, 2020. Vallow Daybell is seen reading the subpoena before the officer asks if she had any questions, to which she said no.

The couple had yet to marry when the subpoena was delivered. They married months later in Hawaii while her children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were still missing.

FOX News reports that Vallow Daybell appeared to be reading the book, "Visions of Glory," which details near-death experiences.

On Tuesday, the defense team for Vallow Daybell announced it was resting its case in her murder trial without calling a single witness. While the defense asked for an acquittal, the trial is expected to hear closing arguments on Thursday.