Demand to make Utah roads safer at vigil for those killed in traffic incidents

SALT LAKE CITY — For many, Sunday was a solemn one on World Remembrance Day for road traffic victims, especially those who gathered for a candlelight vigil at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.

“It takes a second, it only takes your eyes off the road just a few seconds and you could be changing someone’s life forever,” said Micki Harris with Save Not Pave.

Salt Lake City is known for being walkable and cycle-friendly.

"Wide streets and the two percent grade of the Wasatch Front behind me makes for a very bikeable town," added Lucas Matelich with Unplugged Wellness.

Pedestrian advocacy groups like Bike Utah and Sweet Streets are asking the city and the state to enhance safety.

"Maybe narrowing the road a little bit creating some roundabouts, for example, they slow down because they create something where a driver actually needs to steer and go around something and pay attention," explained Sweet Streets board member Eric Kraan.

Harris has lost two family members to traffic violence.

“A lady was coming down trying to get her Christmas shopping done. In a rush, didn’t see my petite little grandma in the crosswalk," she remembered. "Hit and killed her and instead of celebrating the holidays we had a funeral.”

Harris recalled also losing her sister-in-law in an accident.

“Sadly, she was cycling and hit and killed. Not anything no family should have to experience”

On World Remembrance Day for road traffic victims people gathered to stand for and remember those lost, and ask for drivers to put distractions away and slow down.

"Anyone who has had someone be affected by this, it's devastating and it's the biggest part is that it's unnecessary," Matelich said,

“With traffic, all these deaths could have been preventable," Harris added, "and if we continue to build dangerous roads people will continue to lose lives and families will continue to grieve.”

Harris now has a mission for better routes across the state.

“To keep fighting to get better infrastructure, get better road design, slow it down and protect our lives.”