UHP trooper nearly hit by driver who served to avoid crash

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was nearly struck by a truck driver who swerved to avoid colliding with a car that had slowed in front.

UHP shared the trooper's body camera video on social media, showing how close he came to being part of the incident he was investigating on State Route 40.

In the video, a white pickup truck tailing too close to the car in front is seen quickly veering towards the trooper before driving on in the opposite lane of traffic.

"Holy moly!" the trooper is heard yelling on the video.

The trooper then walked up to where the pickup had pulled over onto the shoulder of the road, and found the female driver was just as startled.

The driver said she was OK and that she was glad the trooper was OK.

"I need to sit here for a second," the driver said. "I just need a second to recover."

The Utah Highway Patrol reiterated in the social media post that when drivers ignore emergency lights and fail to slow down, they put lives at risk.