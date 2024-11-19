NewsDRIVEN TO CHANGE Actions Facebook Tweet Email Share your ideas on how to make Utah's roads safer Posted and last updated Recent Driven to Change stories How officials are working to limit traffic impacts of the new Daybreak Ballpark John Franchi Utah family pleads for safer roads after loss of 3 loved ones Averie Klonowski Meet the Utah cop who has steered into 2 wrong-way drivers Nate Carlisle Utah's new road rage law arrives too late for Lehi family Katija Stjepovic Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Click to share your ideas on how to make Utah's roads safer