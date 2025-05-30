Motorcycle group mourns rising number of fatal crashes

PROVO, Utah — The motorcycle community showed up for one of their own on Thursday evening, as she was taken off life support. Shannan Burton was in a crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City on Wednesday that left her in critical condition.

"The plan was to be 70-year-old people still riding a motorcycle,” said her husband of 15 years, Randy Hulinsky. “But, I'll be riding along with her in a different way."

Hulinsky said Burton believed in “living life to the fullest” and was a very cautious rider. She was leaving the gym on Wednesday, and Hulinsky didn’t hear from her. "She wasn’t calling me, finally after 40 minutes or so, I looked on Facebook,” he said. “Somebody said there’s a blue bike down.” He realized it was Burton.

"Something can happen, so fast. For me, I always thought, this will happen to the other guy, I didn’t think it would happen to us,” said Hulinsky.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, deadly motorcycle crashes are up 60% this year compared to last year. So far this year, 19 people have died on motorcycles.

"As we enter the 100 deadliest days of summer, we are concerned about the amount of motorcycle fatalities that we've seen on Utah roads,” Jason Mettmann with Highway Safety Office, Utah Department of Public Safety.

The leading reasons for these car and motorcycle crashes are failure to stay in the proper lane, failure to yield the right of way, reckless and aggressive driving, and disregarding traffic signs.

“These are choices that people are making out on the road,” said Mettmann.

The number of total motorcycle crashes is 422 this yea, which is 7% more than last year. He hoping riders too are wearing helmets, the right gear and learning proper skills. There are resources and discount options for classes here.

"We see these tragic incidents that occur, and it breaks out hearts,” added Mettmann.

So while Hulinsky and his family have to take their loved one off life support at Intermountain Health in Murray, their motorcycle family showed up.

"They're all our family, that’s why we ride,” added Hulinsky.

Hoping that drivers and riders can ensure no other family has to go through this pain.

"It only takes a second,” added Hulinsky.