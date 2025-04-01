New toll scam is no April Fools' joke, UDOT warns drivers

SALT LAKE CITY — The calendar may say it's April 1, but the Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers about a new toll scam that is no joke.

UDOT says it has received "hundreds of inquiries" this week about the scam in which drivers receive texts and phone calls claiming they have an unpaid balance with the agency.

The scam texts or calls use UDOT’s full name, claiming the driver has an outstanding toll that will result in legal action and urge that the fine must be paid quickly. The texts also include a link with utah.gov to make it appear official.

“Even I received a scam call today, and when I told them, ‘I work for the Utah Department of Transportation and we don’t do this,' the guy immediately hung up,” said UDOT Area Supervisor Jake Brown. "My wife and several of her coworkers were also targeted, but fortunately didn't fall for it."

According to UDOT, the department does not send texts or make phone calls to collect fees connected to tolls. Anyone who receives a text should not click on the link, and drivers who receive a phone call should hang up.