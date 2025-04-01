Scammers berate Utahns as part of 'revamped' toll scam ahead of Memorial Day

SALT LAKE CITY — Scammers are now verbally attacking Utahns who get caught up in a toll scam that has seen a resurgence ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

Hundreds of people have received text messages this week that claim to be from the Utah Department of Transportation and make drivers believe they face serious penalties if an unpaid balance is not settled.

Some have even received live phone calls from people pretending to be UDOT representatives and who verbally berate callers who refuse to give up their personal information.

On Friday, UDOT warned those who travel state roadways that the scam is just that... a scam. The agency said that its main office has received more than 500 inquiries from people asking about the toll texts with questions over whether they're real.

They are not. UDOT promises that they do not send texts or make phone calls to collect fees.

“It’s heartbreaking because I have talked to several people who have believed this scam,” said UDOT office specialist Tessie Lords. “The messages are convincing and people think they are doing the right thing by providing their information.

"I talked to one gentleman who entered three different credit cards, and others who have given bank information and even their pin numbers. And unfortunately there’s nothing we can do except to ask them to contact their banks immediately.”

A similar scam made the rounds around April 1, and back then, UDOT also warned drivers that it's no joke.

The scam texts or calls use UDOT’s full name, claiming the driver has an outstanding toll that will result in legal action, and urge that the fine must be paid quickly. The texts also include a link with utah.gov to make it appear official.