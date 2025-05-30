Sculpture 'paints' new picture for traffic safety in Salt Lake City neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — A unique way to slow down traffic in the heart of Salt Lake City's Fairpark neighborhood was unveiled this week in hopes of improving road safety for drivers and pedestrians.

I didn't have to walk far to learn how residents and officials feel about the Fairpark community.

“The diversity of this place, how people are different,t yet they all come together, and that’s a strength,” explained Renato Olmedo-Gonzalez, public art program manager at SLC Arts Council

“All types of walks of life, religion, backgrounds," said artist Matt Monsoon. "It becomes very welcoming and inclusive.”

But the heart of the neighborhood at 500 North and 1300 West is almost notorious for vehicles driving really fast, leading the city to come up with an uncommon way to chill things out.

Monsoon was the artist selected from a pool of Utah-based applicants to express his vision, partly due to his being a part of the Fairpark community as a resident.

“[Monsoon] was inspired by the community in this neighborhood, and he lives in this neighborhood, which is something that we don’t see all of the time,” Olmedo-Gonzalez said.

Monsoon got creative with a sculpture for the traffic circle titled What We Build Together.

“Four different faces," he said in describing what he created. "Two of them represent youth and potential. But also looking at the elders as well who represent age and wisdom.”

He says it’s a reminder of the daily unsung heroes.

“All the people that really do make up our city, and our neighbors and keep it running. This is a tribute to all of them.”

“The people that live here, people want to be seen, and are reflected in the artwork that was chosen,” said Olmedo-Gonzalez.

First reactions after its unveiling show Monsoon's art is already a smash hit.

“More beauty to the street, to the city,” said resident Cesar Soto.

Even more important is that the artsy traffic circle beautifully enhances safety.