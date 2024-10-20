South Jordan residents call for pedestrian bridge over busy highway

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Neighbors in South Jordan gathered at Highland Park in the Daybreak community on Saturday afternoon to support the call for a pedestrian bridge over Mountain View Corridor.

“The need to have safer options to get across mountain view corridor. Mountain View is a very dangerous and deadly road. We need a bridge, we need a safe way to connect both sides of the community," said Bennion Gardner, an organizer of Ride For Safety.

The group is asking the city, UDOT, and the Larry H. Miller companies to build a pedestrian bridge over the busy highway.

“Making it easier for people to go by foot or by bike,” South Jordan resident Sam Bishop said.

They're sounding the alarm for a safer commute.

“I was actually hit by a car last year while I was out for a jog along Mountain View Corridor. There was a car coming at a red light and I was crossing in the crosswalk and the car slowed down and then it sped up and clipped me," said Gardner.

Gardner said that was a wake-up call, and now he and others are calling for change.

"We’ve had over 500 people sign the petition, and a lot of the comments on there are from people who live on either side of the highway, and they talk about how scary it is to try and get across," he said.

Bishop said a more secure path is ideal, especially for children who are crossing in the area.

"We have some amazing bike amenities on this side of Mountain View Corridor. We’ve got a lot of kids, including my son on the other side. I see all the time kids crossing Mountain View," said Bishop.

UDOT has construction plans set for 2027 over the corridor. Part of the project includes a better route for those on foot or cyclists.

“I feel like we need a really safe and convenient way for them to get across, otherwise they’re going to get across in a dangerous way and the outcomes is going to be terrible,” said Bishop.

They believe a more reliable commute for those walking, running or biking is imperative, especially as the Daybreak area continues to grow.

"Hopefully get the city to put this bridge and better infrastructure into their plans and plan for the future so we can keep the community connected,” said Gardner.