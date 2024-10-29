Utahns encouraged to check, replace tires as winter approaches

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow or no snow, the 80 crashes Utah Highway Patrol responded to Tuesday show that attention to road safety is needed right now.

At the same time, with the weather turning cold, the experts say it’s smart to have your vehicle ready for the snow, and that means winter tires, among other things, are not a bad idea.

“The tire specifically is designed to give better traction for stopping and starting during the colder temperatures, and of course when there’s snow on the ground — that’s when they really shine,” said Robbie Carter, the manager of Big O Tires on South 300 West in Salt Lake City.

Carter, who has been in the tire business for 40 years, recommends going with winter tires before November arrives and leaving them on your vehicle through at least March.

Carter said in the last 24 hours, with the temperature dipping, business has picked up considerably.

Big O Tires customer Damien Alford knows all too well that you don’t want to mess around with “Old Man Winter” when out on the road.

“Being from Canada, I already know how winter can get. Having the right tires for the right time of the season is essential,” said Alford.

Also essential leading up to winter driving are good wiper blades, and an overall maintenance check of your vehicle.

“The oil changes, coolant is very, very important," Carter said. "Your coolant will go down to the colder temperature that winter brings."

And whatever winter brings this season, you can never be too prepared for what you might encounter on the road.

“My father taught me well about cars. I love cars. Just keeping your car up to par when it comes to the season is important, “ said Alford.