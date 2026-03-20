Financial experts share the best strategies to eliminate your debt ahead of Credit Card Reduction Day

With Credit Card Reduction Day approaching tomorrow, financial experts are urging consumers to evaluate their spending habits and create a plan to eliminate high-interest debt.

Dave Nellis with America First Credit Union said managing debt requires the right tools, education, and mindset. He warned against using credit cards to supplement income for purchases that do not produce long-term results, such as fast food.

"Am I going to spend more than I make, or am I going to save a little bit?" Nellis said.

Ignoring bills and collection calls is a major warning sign of financial trouble.

"That's probably the red flag number one is if you want to block it out," Nellis said.

To regain control, Nellis recommends adopting a strict budget based on actual income. He also suggested switching to a cash-only system for a month to break the cycle of using one source of credit to pay off another.

"Quit using, you know, that rob Peter to pay Paul mentality where I'm gonna use this money to go pay this off, but then I gotta have this money to go pay this off, and that's where you really get yourself into trouble," Nellis said.

For those struggling with emotional spending, Nellis advised waiting 24 hours before making large purchases. Setting a specific date to become financially free can also help maintain focus, even when setbacks occur.

When tackling existing balances, Nellis outlined several strategies, including debt consolidation loans to secure a lower interest rate. He also highlighted the snowball and avalanche methods.

"Pay that smallest balance first and then apply that money to the next one and the next one and free that money up and give yourself some confidence or that avalanche where you take the biggest interest debt first," Nellis said.

Banks and credit unions offer free resources for individuals needing extra help with debt management. Viewers with topics for future Finance Friday segments can scan the QR code on their screen to send a message to Nellis and me.

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