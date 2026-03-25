Red, White, and Coke: Utah bottling plant produces special America250 bottles

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — In West Valley City, one familiar name is getting ready to celebrate America's birthday in a big way.

On Tuesday, the Swire Coca-Cola facility was humming with the sounds of conveyor belts whirring. Those belts were transporting the first production run of a new America250 commemorative bottles.

No matter who you are, chances are that you have had a Coke. And the world-famous drink is a part of not just American history but Utah history as well. "Back in 1905, the very first bottling plant for Coca-Cola opened in Salt Lake City," Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson stated at the Tuesday event.

"I can’t think of very many, if any, other products that scream America more than Coca-Cola," Henderson added.

But the drink we all know is getting dolled up to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

Swire Coca-Cola, which has been the company responsible for manufacturing and distribution of Coke products in Utah and 12 other states in the Western U.S. since 1978, shared a special look at the bottles.

The bottles come donned with red, white, and blue colors with "A250" on the side.

According to the company, its facility runs 24/7 and is powered by around 150 employees. “This part of our manufacturing process is after the bottles have already been filled and the label has been wrapped around the bottle,” explained Eric Swendsen, the senior operations manager for Swire Coca-Cola.

The company claims you will start seeing the special bottles on store shelves in April.

But now, employees are working to make sure each bottle has a piece of history with it. "Love the fact that Coke is an American brand that’s been around as long as it has," Swendsen stated.