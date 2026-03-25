Weber State University pantry provides 3K pounds of free food monthly for students and staff

OGDEN, Utah — Food insecurity is everywhere, including college campuses.

The Weber Cares Pantry is tucked away in a small room next to the library on the Weber State University campus and tries to eliminate hunger by providing thousands of pounds of food every month.

"Our mission statement is to remove the barriers to academic success," said McKenzie Roers, the coordinator of the pantry.

There are few barriers to success as large as hunger. Having to worry about putting food on the table or having enough to eat impacts all facets of a person's life.

"Students, staff, and faculty. They're all welcome to shop here, and they're able to shop here once a week, and it's all free," Roers said. "We're here to help everyone on campus."

Roers helps students feel comfortable asking for help. "I've heard some students say, I'm not poor, so I've never needed to come here. And it's like, no, we're trying to remove the stigma," she said.

The numbers prove that this service is needed. Roers estimates that about 3,000 pounds of food are distributed every month. Utah Food Bank, Catholic Community Services, and community donations are critical to allowing the pantry to stay open.

"We've noticed that when the shelves are stocked, our numbers, our client visits, go up," Roers said. "We're trying to make sure that our clients are fed, and that this is one thing that they just don't have to worry about outside of school.”

Tina Murray from Smith’s joined me at the pantry to surprise Roers with this month’s Zero Hunger Hero award and a $1,000 gift to help keep food on the shelves.

"We go out in the community every month and find a community partner who is as passionate about hunger relief as we are,” Murray said, “We are so excited to recognize Weber Cares. You are doing so much to help students be successful in the classroom. It's important to you and important to us. We want to congratulate you and give you $1,000!"

The pantry is open during the summer months and provides personal hygiene items and diapers.

If you know of someone in your community making a difference to eliminate hunger, send me an email at gooddayutah@fox13now.com .

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