Amidst ritualistic child sex case, Utah Co. votes against investigation into sheriff and county attorney

UTAH COUNTY — In the wake of a criminal investigation into ritualistic child sex abuse, on Wednesday the Utah County Commission voted against an internal investigation into Utah County Attorney David Leavitt or Sheriff Mike Smith — for now.

Leavitt held a press conference last week, announcing he is not a child sex abuser, a cannibal, or a murderer.

"The allegations are so outlandish and so crazy that, yeah, they're just not true," Leavitt said.

Leavitt then asked Smith to resign, arguing the Utah County Sheriff's Office is the source for these rumors.

Although UCSO announced an investigation into ritualistic child sex abuse from 1990 to 2010, the department did not name Leavitt or anyone else as subjects of the investigation.

Leavitt said he believes UCSO may have leaked information about Leavitt's potential involvement as part of a political conspiracy, just in time for the primary election.

As such, Leavitt called for an investigation into Smith's integrity.

Smith addressed the Utah County Commission during the public comment section of the meeting.

"This continues Leavitt's attempts to intimidate victims and witnesses and people working this case," Smith said. "Leavitt himself has publicly named himself on a case investigating the sexual abuse and trafficking of multiple victims. What actions are you taking with that? We will be transparent, but this is inappropriate, and you know it."

Members of UCSO said they were concerned the county's inquiry might compromise a criminal investigation.

"They'll be bored to tears, and it will be a waste of time and money," said Sgt. Spencer Cannon, a spokesperson for the department.

Commissioners voted against the investigation, stating they were uncomfortable with the way it was worded on the public agenda prior to the meeting.

However, they promised to continue the conversation and vote at a future meeting.

At least some of the commissioners said they were open to an internal investigation into "the conduct of Utah County elected officials," so long as it does not interfere with the criminal case.