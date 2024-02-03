Closing arguments: Prosecutor questions former officer’s temper in the courtroom

OGDEN, Utah — The aggravated assault trial for a former officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department has concluded, although a verdict is not expected until Monday morning.

Thomas Caygle stood trial for four days. He is accused of intentionally crushing someone’s leg with his car in Ogden in 2022.



The incident began with a fender bender but turned into a second crash after Caygle and the victim decided to move their cars out of traffic.

At the time, Caygle was an officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department. He was off duty.

“I didn’t have a badge on me,” Caygle testified. “I didn’t have a gun on me. I had no uniform. I was a regular citizen just like anyone else that day.”

Because of the incident, Caygle was fired for violation of department policy.

Prosecutors said the second crash was on purpose because they believed Caygle was under the influence and became angry when the victim called 911.

Caygle said both crashes were accidental. He said his foot slipped off the brake, causing the first crash. He said he was suffering a panic attack during the second crash and couldn’t figure out how to put his vehicle in reverse, suspecting at the time that his transmission became stuck.

Caygle testified he had tasted a very small sample of alcohol before the crash, but forensic testing did not show any alcohol in his system. Instead, blood tests show he had Xanax in his system.

Caygle said he took three 1mg tablets of Xanax because of the panic attack. His doctor confirmed this is consistent with the directions Caygle received when he was prescribed the medication.

When officers arrived, Caygle failed a field sobriety test.

Prosecutor Sean Brian pointed out to the judge that Caygle’s testimony had changed since the date of the incident. At the time, body camera video shows Caygle told investigating officers he did not take any medication that day.

Caygle said he does not remember that question or answer.

“That’s the officers’ jobs to figure out when they get on scene, all that information,” Caygle said. “I just gave the basics until the officers got on scene, and they didn’t ask anything, so I didn’t tell them anything... I ended getting arrested, so that just added to the stress and the anxiety and everything else.”

At first, the victim said he thought Caygle was drinking because Caygle was slurring his words. In his defense, Caygle said he was chewing tobacco at the time. According to his attorney, body-camera video from that day shows a bulge in his mouth consistent with chewing tobacco. Caygle’s doctor also testified that sometimes Xanax can impact a patient’s speech.

Brian said he believes Caygle was drinking because witnesses reported him applying cologne and putting a “minty-like substance” in his mouth.

“That evidence is what we call consciousness of guilt,” Brian said. “One witness described him grinning like a cat while he sat behind the wheel.”

At times, while answering the prosecutor’s questions, Caygle seemed slightly irritated – but never to the point where the judge or attorneys made note of it or had to interrupt testimony. During his closing argument, Brian said Caygle’s behavior in the courtroom was evidence that he is quick to anger.

“Look at how little it took – on cross-examination, here in court, in public, all of us on our best behavior – for the defendant to lose his temper and raise his voice,” Brian said. “It doesn’t take much at all to escalate Thomas Caygle.”

Defense attorney Ivy Telles said her client was calm in the courtroom, given the circumstances. She also said video evidence from the crash shows Caygle was likely the calmest individual on scene, despite the panic attack.

“Not once do you hear my client yell, scream, or act inappropriately towards anybody,” Telles said. “He was even witnessed by other people putting his medication in his mouth... (One witness) even described him as ‘alarmingly calm.’”

Judge Jason C. Nelson said he felt everyone in the courtroom, including the witnesses, acted professionally.

“Let me express my appreciation to all that have testified and have been present in the courtroom,” he said. “I understand cases like this involve significant amounts of emotion, and everyone in the courtroom has conducted themselves very appropriately, and I appreciate that. That’s not always the case.”

Rather than seating a jury, both sides have asked the court to make a ruling. Judge Nelson said he will deliver a verdict on Monday at 8:15 a.m.

If convicted, Caygle could face up to five years in prison for aggravated assault.