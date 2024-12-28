FOX 13 Investigates: Utah lawmakers say they were not surprised by Kera Birkeland's resignation

SALT LAKE CITY — Lawmakers across Utah say they were not surprised to learn that Rep. Kera Birkeland (R-Mountain Green) was stepping down from the Utah State Legislature despite her reelection just last month.

Instead of serving as a lawmaker, Birkeland is taking a job as the director of policy for the Montana Grain Growers Association.

She became a household name earlier this year due to her efforts in passing a transgender bathroom bill.

Her supporters say she's a champion for women's rights. Her opponents call her a transphobe.

"She has been passionate," said Sen. Curt Bramble (R-Provo). "She has taken on tough issues, and she has represented her constituents with dignity, with honor. Not everyone agrees with her policies, but I can't think of a finger elected official to have served with."

Bramble is also leaving office next year, but he did not seek reelection.

He served with Birkeland as co-chair of the Admin Rules Review and General Oversight Committee, which is tasked with holding government agencies accountable.

"Utah is losing a high quality member of the Legislature," Bramble said.

Birkeland has always faced her critics head on.

She continues to post and share some of the backhanded messages "congratulating" her on her move to Montana politics.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Utah wrote:

"Kera Birkeland determined what was best for her and her family, exercising the freedom and autonomy she worked to deny others."

Bramble said he was not surprised to see Birkeland step down, and he does not believe the resignation had anything to do with criticism or threatening messages.

"She has some real challenges with her parents," Bramble said. "Spending time with her parents is a top priority for her... As an elected official, someone (often) resigned because they have pressing family matters. (In this case), she does, in fact, have very pressing family matters."

Several lawmakers familiar with Birkeland's personal situation said they were surprised to see her run for reelection in 2024.

At least one lawmaker told FOX 13 News that they expected Birkeland to step down last session so she could spend more time with family.

According to Birkeland, she and her husband maintain homes in both states. She stated she is "not moving" and "will not be backing down."

"The more I'm threatened, the more embolden (sic) I become," Birkeland wrote, "But— family first."

Lawmakers in Utah are not allowed to turn into lobbyists upon leaving office.

Instead, there's supposed to be a "cooling off" period of one year.

The Utah law does not apply to Montana.

As of Friday, Birkeland has not responded to FOX 13 News' requests for comment.

Birkeland hasn't always been happy with the way she's been portrayed in the media, often criticizing the Salt Lake Tribune in particular.

FOX 13 News has interviewed her several times about her focus on increasing government transparency and accountability. In 2020, she sought to pass a bill that would better document police use of force. For the past two years, she has been questioning police departments about strategies used to circumvent illegal police quotas.

When it came to releasing the calendars of elected public officials, she said the public should not have access.

"Let's call a spade a spade. The media wants to exploit us," Birkeland said in February 2024. "We do not have an honest journalism system — with a few exceptions in this state."

Birkeland reported nearly 20,000 dollars in contributions for her 2024 reelection bid,l according to records from the Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office.

Now that she's stepping down, state delegates will hold a special election to pick her replacement, pending approval from the governor.

Delegates in Utah have traditionally voted for more conservative Republicans than general election voters.