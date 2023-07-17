Trial begins for several members of white supremacist group arrested near Pride event in Idaho

SALT LAKE CITY — A trial begins Monday for six members of a white supremacist group arrested near a Pride event last year in northern Idaho.

Devin W. Center, James J. Johnson, Cameron K. Pruitt, Forrest C. Rankin, Derek J. Smith and Robert B. Whitted were among 31 men from Patriot Front arrested in Coeur d’ Alene in June of 2022. Police received a report of men in uniform loading into the back of a U-Haul truck.

They were all charged with a misdemeanor count of conspiracy to riot. They face up to a year in jail. Monday’s trial will be the first for the group.

One defendant, Alexander N. Sisenstein, age 27 when arrested, of Midvale, Utah, pleaded guilty in November to a count of disturbing the peace. He received a suspended jail sentence and two years of unsupervised probation.

Pruitt, 22, is from Midway, Utah. Four other Utah men are awaiting trial: Jared M. Boyce, of Springville; Branden M. Haney, of Kaysville; Dakota Ray Tabler, of West Valley City; and Nathaniel T. Whitfield, of Elk Ridge.

Boyce’s Idaho case has been delayed while he serves a sentence in Utah. Boyce, 28, pleaded guilty earlier this year to nine felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and a misdemeanor count of dealing in material harmful to a minor. A judge in May sentenced him to a year in jail and three years of probation.