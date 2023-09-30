Utah AG knew about nonprofit psychic paid to speak with 'dead Mormon leaders'

SALT LAKE CITY — A bipartisan group of lawmakers says they are frustrated with the lack of transparency surrounding Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes and his ties to Tim Ballard.

Reyes and Ballard are known friends and partners. For years, Reyes has promoted Operation Underground Railroad, the nonprofit founded by Ballard.

In his nongovernment capacity, Reyes went undercover during at least one “mission” with Ballard through OUR.



Reyes was listed as an associate producer on the feature film Sound of Freedom, which told the story of Ballard’s creation of OUR.

Recently, Reyes changed his LinkedIn profile to highlight “Utah Attorney General” instead of “Associate Producer, Sound of Freedom.”

On Friday morning, Reyes publicly addressed allegations of sexual harassment, spiritual manipulation, grooming, and sexual misconduct by “several” female OUR employees against Ballard.

In response, OUR opened an internal investigation and “permanently separated” from Ballard.

Reyes said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the sexual misconduct allegations.

He said Ballard should have the “presumption of innocence” and the women should have a “presumption of credibility.”

A general consultant for Reyes said Reyes has chosen to no longer endorse anyone in the US Senate race.

Reyes previously implied he would be endorsing Ballard.

His statement did not address the criminal fraud investigation of Ballard and OUR, but the Utah AG’s Office did answer questions from the Salt Lake Tribune via email.

The Utah AG’s Office stated Reyes knew about OUR’s use of a “psychic medium” named Janet Russon.

Russon was reportedly paid to give Ballard information on missing or trafficked children by speaking with “dead Mormon leaders,” including the prophet Nephi.

The Utah AG’s Office stated psychics provide “helpful information” and “useful evidence” on occasion.

3) Was Reyes aware of Ballard’s use of a psychic to provide intelligence during operations? Did he personally see Janet Russon providing operational intel? Did he consider that normal? Is it something he would rely on during an investigation or operation? Is Reyes aware of Tim suggesting that President Ballard had supported, condoned or approved of Janet’s role in operations?

AG Reyes was aware of OUR and some law enforcement agencies’ use of psychic assistance to generate information for operations. He did not personally witness Janet provide operational intel. Such sources are not admissible to directly prove a crime, but on occasion provide helpful information leading law enforcement to useful evidence, including for lost or abducted individuals.

The AGO Investigative Team does not consult with psychic sources. AG Reyes is not aware that Tim has made any representations about Janet and President Ballard.

Russon was being paid a “monthly consultant fee” of approximately $5,000 with an “hourly/ operational readings contract” of approximately $1,560, according to Bryan Purdy – an investigator with the Davis County Attorney’s Office.

Some lawmakers say Reyes’ communication surrounding his ties to Ballard and OUR have not been transparent enough.

Both high-ranking Republicans and Democrats have voiced concern.

Some have chosen to not yet reveal their names. Others have.

“So many questions that still need to be answered by those close to Tim Ballard,” wrote Sen. Mike McKell, (R) Spanish Fork. “If I were a donor, I’d be livid!”

“I was in criminal law for 12-13 years and never once heard of (using a psychic in law enforcement). I don’t know how that wouldn’t raise red flags,” said Rep. Andrew Stoddard, (D) Sandy. “That is wild to me... I think of all the well-intentioned people who have been donating to this organization for years, and now they’re padding the salaries of psychics.”

Documents released by the Utah AG’s Office show Reyes and his chief of staff, Ric Cantrell, had a “conflict of interest” related to the criminal fraud investigation run by the FBI and Davis County Attorney’s Office.

Reyes and Cantrell were “forbidden” from discussing the case with any witnesses or potential witnesses.

The document is dated December 2020, long before allegations of sexual misconduct were made public.

At least a portion of the criminal fraud investigation has concluded without the filing of charges.