Bill designed to 'help' the Great Salt Lake faces pushback from some who say it won't

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that its sponsor insists is designed to help the Great Salt Lake faced significant pushback from environmentalists and other members of the public who believe it would do the exact opposite.

Rep. David Shallenberger, R-Orem, has introduced House Bill 60 that he said would streamline water applications by keeping the Utah State Engineer focused on what is in front of her. He told the House Natural Resources Committee that it would not allow her to consider certain claims that are filed in protest of a water rights application.

"We’re trying to speed up and process these permits so that water can actually get where it’s supposed to and get to the Great Salt Lake and help keep it strong," Rep. Shallenberger said.

The bill had support from Theresa Wilhelmsen, the state engineer, who testified it would focus her office's energy on what is before them.

But those who spoke on Friday against the bill believed it went too far and would allow the state to ignore public concerns about impacts to air quality, water and strips out terminology dealing with the beneficial use of water.

"This bill absolutely positively streamlines the drying of the Great Salt Lake," insisted Zach Frankel of the Utah Rivers Council, who called it "draconian."

David Cruze of Ogden said he believed it would interfere with efforts to save the lake.

"It makes air quality and water quality work more complicated than it needs to be," he told the committee.

Herbert Lay said he had concerns the bill would be "eliminating checks and balances."

HB60 passed on a party-line 7-2 vote with Democrats on the committee opposing it. But Committee Chair Carl Albrecht, R-Richfield, then had a warning for Rep. Shallenberger.

"I would go back and ask you to continue to work with those dissenting votes... and take comment from those who made some comments today. One said as written it could be amended. You’re a good representative and I think you’d do that, right?" Rep. Albrecht said.

"Yeah," Rep. Shallenberger replied. "Yeah. let’s have these discussions keep going."