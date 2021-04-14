1,500+ lose power in Millcreek

Just after nearly 2,000 Davis County residents had their power restored Tuesday night, a single outage in Millcreek knocked out electricity for more than 1,500 homes.

Rocky Mountain Power reports 1,567 customers affected by the outage, which was first reported just before 10:15 p.m.

The outage may have been caused by the strong winds hitting the Wasatch Front.

About two hours earlier, a single outage knocked out 1,910 Rocky Mountain Power customers' electricity in the area of eastern Kaysville/Fruit Heights. It was restored around 10 p.m.

The company estimated that it will be restored by 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

