Gusts top 60 mph in first of two strong wind events this week

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service reports wind gusts have reached over 60 mph Tuesday morning, and stronger winds are expected Tuesday night through Wednesday morning in parts of northern Utah.

According to the NWS Salt Lake City office, the Park Lane and Weber Canyon sensors on U.S. 89 measured gusts of 63 mph and 62 mph at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday morning's strong winds caused hundreds of Rocky Mountain Power customers in the Ogden area to lose electricity.

Strong crosswinds are expected along U.S. 89, I-15 and Legacy Parkway in northern Utah through Tuesday morning.

A stronger, more widespread wind event is forecast for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning from Tremonton to North Salt Lake.

Northern Utah residents are advised to secure decorations, garbage cans, trampolines and other outdoor items.

NWS reports the strongest gusts are expected Wednesday morning near Brigham City and Logan Canyon.

