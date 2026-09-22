1 injured in crash between school bus, commercial vehicle in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — At least one person was injured after a crash involving a Wasatch County School District bus Monday afternoon on State Route 40 near Heber City.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the bus was crossing the highway at milepost 14 sometime before 4 p.m. and "failed to see" a commercial vehicle.

The district said two students, an aide and the driver were the only ones on the bus at the time.

According to authorities, the only injury was to the aide, who they say was transported in fair condition. The district said minor injuries were reported and the students were released to their parents.

"The safety and well-being of our students is always our highest priority, and we are grateful for the care and professionalism of our highly trained transportation staff and those who responded to the scene," the district said in a statement to FOX 13 News.