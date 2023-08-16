14th Utahn charged with participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot along with his uncle

SALT LAKE CITY — Another Utahn has been charged in federal court with entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

Nejourde Meacham, age 22, is the 14th known suspect from Utah who is charged in connection with the incident in Washington, D.C.

According to court documents, Meacham traveled to the nation's capital with his uncle, 29-year-old Odin Meacham, who was arrested in May. An FBI agent said he was interviewing Odin after his arrest, and he said he went to D.C. with his nephew Nejourde, who was 19 at the time.

The agent then interviewed Nejourde, who said he went to the Capitol building but did not go inside. He said he was swept up in the crowd at one point and was separated from his uncle for about an hour.

However, the FBI said they placed him inside the building based on cellphone location data and security camera footage.

According to the investigation, Nejourde was seen entering the Capitol through the Senate Wing doors at 2:22 p.m. — "approximately nine minutes after the initial breach."

He then approached a broken window, where he raised his "TRUMP 2020" flag.

He was then seen being escorted out by a security guard with a group of others.

Nejourde Meacham was officially charged on July 14 with the following offenses:



Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

However, it's not known whether he has been arrested at this time.