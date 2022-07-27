Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

15-year-old shot in chest at West Valley City park

File photo: Handgun pistol gun bullets stock generic image
MGN
File photo: Handgun
File photo: Handgun pistol gun bullets stock generic image
Posted at 6:16 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 20:36:23-04

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A teenager is expected to survive after being shot in the chest at a park in West Valley City Tuesday afternoon.

According to West Valley City Police, the 15-year-old boy was brought to the Granger Medical Clinic around 3:40 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was then taken to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray by ambulance.

Police began an investigation and said they believe the shooting occurred at Hillsdale Park.

No arrests have been made, but police said Tuesday evening that they are following up on leads.

Investigators have not yet determined if the shooting was gang-related.

WVCPD officials said the victim is expected to survive.

This article will be updated as further information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere