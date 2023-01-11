16-year-old shot, killed in Piute Co. identified as high school sophomore

PIUTE CO., Utah — The teenage girl shot and killed on a dirt road in Piute County has been identified as 16-year-old Jacqueline Nunez.

Piute High School shared social media posts regarding a fund to help pay for Nunez's funeral costs, as well as a vigil scheduled to honor her memory.

"A sophomore at Piute High School, an excellent athlete, who lost her life, we are hoping to help the family with any expenses," the post read.

Nunez's body was found at about 10 p.m. Sunday after police responded to calls of shots having been fired on a rural road north of Circleville. After leading police on a high-speed chase that ended near Salina, a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with aggravated murder.

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night at the school following a wrestling dual.

Following the shooting, the Piute County School District excused all absences on Monday and brought in counselors to help students deal with the loss.