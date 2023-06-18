18-year-old injured after falling 70 feet at southern Utah waterfalls

GUNLOCK, Utah — A young woman was injured after falling a significant distance at Gunlock Falls on Saturday.

Officials with the Utah State Parks Division said the 18-year-old was cliff jumping at the popular waterfall area when she fell about 70 feet, landing feet-first in the water. She was airlifted to the hospital in stable condition, with non-life-threatening injuries to her legs.

Gunlock Falls is located at Gunlock State Park, about 20 miles northwest of St. George. The waterfalls occur when the reservoir fills and spills over, cascading over the red rocks at the southern end of the reservoir and into the Santa Clara River.

“We invite visitors to enjoy this wonderful experience, but want to remind the public to exercise vigilance and safety in the area,” Gunlock State Park manager Jon Allred said in March when the falls began flowing again. “There is inherent risk when recreating outdoors, so safety and situational awareness are paramount.”