Third major power outage in 24 hours affects 2,000 in Midvale, West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A third major power outage left another area of southwestern Salt Lake County without electricity Saturday.

Rocky Mountain Power reported that an outage was affecting 2,063 homes in Midvale and West Jordan. It was first reported late Saturday just before midnight, and the company later tweeted that power had been restored to all customers at 3:45 a.m.

We are aware of the power outage in Midvale and West Jordan impacting 2,063 customers. The cause is under investigation and the ETR is 5am. To report an outage, text OUT to 759677 or visit https://t.co/5KJ7zd0MQ1 — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) March 7, 2021

This comes after an outage affected 3,352 homes in Herriman and Riverton Saturday morning. It was resolved within about two hours. RMP said it was the result of a power line being damaged by a dig.

Then several hours later, an outage affected 2,876 homes in West Jordan. It was first reported around 7 p.m., and power was restored to all customers by about 9:30. The company has not announced the cause.

A smaller outage on the west side of the valley temporarily left about 660 West Valley City residences without power Saturday evening. It has since been restored as well.