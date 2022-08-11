$20,000 back up for grabs in second Utah Treasure Hunt of summer

SALT LAKE CITY — Those who missed out on discovering $20,000 in hidden treasure along the Wasatch Front earlier this summer are getting another chance.

The organizers of the Utah Treasure Hunt have announced a new contest will begin Friday, with $20K in booty back up for grabs once again.

In the new search, treasure seekers will be able to use technology to help them find the cash. Starting Friday at 1 p.m., billboards across northern Utah will announce a secret code to begin the hunt.

Also new, QR codes will be utilized to assist participants in their search.

It's the first time organizers John Maxim and David Cline have held two treasure hunts in the same season. Back in June, three locals found the $20,000 on the Ben Lomond Trail in the North Ogden Divide area.

As in previous hunts, the treasure will not be buried, but hidden so no digging is necessary.

Earlier this year, Cline explained why he and Maxim keep the prize at $20,000 despite the heavy interest.

"If it's too much, I think it brings out a lot of crazies and it just gets dangerous. So this keeps if fun."