Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

$20,000 treasure found in Ogden area

Image - 2022-06-11T163959.183.jpg
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 18:49:49-04

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The $20,000 treasure that was hidden by a pair of Utahns has been found!

John Maxim and David Cline posted a video on Instagram with the successful treasure hunters: Three locals, two being from Kaysville and the other from Herriman.

The treasure was found in the North Ogden Divide area, specifically on the Ben Lomond Trail.

In the video above, the three lucky (and skilled) winners describe how they found the treasure, including how they figured it out based on the clues that were given.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere