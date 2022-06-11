$20,000 treasure found in Ogden area

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The $20,000 treasure that was hidden by a pair of Utahns has been found!

John Maxim and David Cline posted a video on Instagram with the successful treasure hunters: Three locals, two being from Kaysville and the other from Herriman.

The treasure was found in the North Ogden Divide area, specifically on the Ben Lomond Trail.

In the video above, the three lucky (and skilled) winners describe how they found the treasure, including how they figured it out based on the clues that were given.