20 illegal gambling machines seized from Roy convenience store, police say

ROY, Utah — A task force comprised of state and local law enforcement agencies raided a convenience store in Roy Monday morning, officials said.

An investigation by the CASE task force — short for "Crimes Against Statewide Economy" — found that there were illegal gambling machines inside a Texaco gas station at 4395 S. 1900 West, according to Detective Josh Taylor with the Roy City Police Department.

According to Taylor, the machines allowed people to put money in, play games, and cash out. He said there were about 20 of them inside the store. Taylor said prosecutors will use the items seized with the warrant to screen charges.

There were people using the machines when officers served the warrant, but Taylor said they were able to leave and were not charged.

Taylor added that there used to be "quite a few" locations with machines like these in the city, but most of them are now gone.

The task force, which included the Utah Department of Public Safety, the Utah Attorney General's Office and local police agencies, executed a search warrant on the machines Monday. Taylor said his department mainly helped with the warrant, while others in the task force handled the main investigation. The AG's office said it involved undercover investigators.

He said a lot of people are familiar with the machines in the store, and many people go in and out of the store to use them.

The area is known for having "some more crime," Taylor said, but they hope this move helps to decrease that. One example of crime in the area occurred in August, when a man allegedly tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl outside the same gas station.

"Thanks to our task force, investigators, and prosecutors, this operation won't hit the jackpot," the AG's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Taylor added that they had also seen comments on social media indicating that "a lot of people seem to be happy about ... the gambling aspect being closed down."