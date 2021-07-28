Watch
3 injured after dump truck plows through Park City roundabout

Park City Fire District
Dump Truck Accident Park City.jpg
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 13:42:02-04

PARK CITY, Utah — Multiple people were injured Wednesday after a dump truck drove through a Park City roundabout and hit two cars.

The Park City Fire District says the truck was coming down Marsac Avenue when it ran through the roundabout which connects to Deer Valley Drive near the city's historic district. Photos from the scene show the truck slammed through a barrier before coming to stop off the road.

Three people were transported to the hospital in stable condition, although their injuries were not released. It's not known if the truck driver was among those injured.

The roundabout and surrounding roads are currently closed to traffic due to downed power lines.

