Can you spot the 4 (maybe 5) driving violations caught by UHP trooper?

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Pointing out hazardous driving violations might be part of the world's most dangerous game show, but you can bet the Utah Highway Patrol will always end up winning.
The UHP shared a short video Wednesday showing a vehicle committing four violations within about 10 seconds while driving on a Salt Lake County highway the day before.
In the post to Facebook, the UHP named the four driving violations:
- Speeding, over 100 mph
- Crossing the double white lines of the HOV lane
- Single Occupant
- Failed to signal for at least two seconds before changing into the next lane
However, people commenting on the post discovered a fifth violation: Pulling over on the left shoulder instead of the right.
Thankfully, it appears no accidents were caused by the driver and no one was injured, but as far as having a winner (or loser) in the world's most dangerous game show, the UHP got their driver.