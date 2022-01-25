3 Utah cities among most overvalued housing markets, study says

SALT LAKE CITY — A new study lists three Utah cities among the most overvalued housing markets in the U.S.

The study produced by professors at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University comes as housing prices continue to skyrocket across Utah, leaving many without the means to become homeowners.

According to the study, the three Utah cities are all among the list's Top 10:

#3 - OGDEN

- OGDEN #5 - PROVO

- PROVO #9 - SALT LAKE CITY

Professors used average or expected price changes to provide an estimate of how much a market's housing stock is over- or undervalued.

For the three Utah cities in the Top 10, the amounts the study shows people are overpaying for homes is staggering.

The study claims buyers in Ogden are paying over 53% more than they should to buy a house, while that number is 51.17% for Provo and 48.51% for Salt Lake City.

For the markets considered overvalued, the study believes people are buying homes close to the peak of the market.

"The danger is that prices will soon level off or even decline, and you’ll be stuck in that home for a significant amount of time before you can sell it at a profit that makes financial sense,” said FAU economist Ken H. Johnson.

One contradiction that's found in the study is how it believes a recent rise in mortgage rates will affect the housing market. That would enable areas with low housing inventories and expectations of future population growth, like Utah, to withstand the real estate slowdown. Nevertheless, the inclusion of three Utah cities on the list would appear to say otherwise.

“Mortgage rates have been near historic lows for the last two years and have helped keep housing demand strong through the pandemic,” said Eli Beracha, of FIU’s Hollo School of Real Estate. “Now we’re seeing rates rise, and that’s going to take some buyers out of the market and curtail price gains."