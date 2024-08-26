3 Utahns die from drowning while canyoneering in California

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Three Utah residents died on Friday after getting caught in a whirlpool while canyoneering in California, causing them to drown.

Local news outlets reported that the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. in the Seven Teacups area, north of Bakersfield in a part of the state known as "Central Valley" in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

While officials have not released the names of the victims, family announced on social media that the victims were David Bell and two of his friends: Jeannine Skinner and Peter On.

Cyndi Bell Miller, Bell's sister, wrote on Facebook that the group was on a rappelling trip. As they made their last descent into a small pool of water, Skinner reportedly got caught in a whirlpool. According to Miller, On jumped in to save her but got caught in the whirlpool himself. Bell then did the same, and all three drowned.

A "Celebration of Life and Friendship" group has been set up on Facebook for family and friends to share memories of Bell, Skinner and On.