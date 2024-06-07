Missing 3-year-old child found in Sugar House Park after 'very routine search," police say
Salt Lake County Parks & Recreation
High water levels at Sugar House Park due to flooding
Posted at 3:09 PM, Jun 07, 2024
SALT LAKE CITY — A missing 3-year-old child was found after search Friday in Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City.
Police confirmed that they were looking for the unidentified child, calling it a "very routine search," but did not offer up much information or description of the 3-year-old.
