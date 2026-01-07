Preliminary hearing begins for man charged in Santaquin sergeant’s death

PROVO, Utah — It’s been over a year and a half since a Santaquin police sergeant was killed in the line of duty. On Tuesday, the man accused of his murder was in court, as witnesses took the stand in a preliminary hearing.

Michael Aaron Jayne is charged with aggravated murder for allegedly killing Sgt. Bill Hooser by striking him in a semi-truck on May 5, 2024. He's also charged with attempted aggravated murder and theft.

“From the perspective of the state, we have basically five crime scenes here,” said a prosecutor.

Those crime scenes are a stretch of I-15, a Maverik convenience store, Mona, Mt. Pleasant and the Vernal-Roosevelt area. They called multiple witnesses to the stand who had been involved in various parts of the case and investigation.

First was Trooper Dustin Griffiths, a commercial safety inspector who was on-call that day in Juab County.

“I got a phone call from Richfield dispatch, letting me know that there was a reckless driving semi that potentially had a person on the back of it, and they wanted me to look for that vehicle,” Trooper Griffiths said.

Dispatch told him to look for a gray semi with a white trailer. When he saw a semi that matched that description traveling northbound on I-15, he saw a Santaquin police officer following the semi and joined him. Trooper Griffith later identified him as Sgt. Bill Hooser.

“As they went down to the bottom of the ramp and went through the stop sign, Sgt. Hooser activated his emergency lights, so I activated mine as well so we could continue through the intersection and conduct a traffic stop,” recalled Trooper Griffiths.

He said they approached the driver, who was not cooperating or answering questions clearly. Griffiths identified him as the suspect, Jayne. Griffiths believed Jayne was the one who called 911 to say he thought the motorcycle gang "Hell's Angels" was following him.

“We observed a female come out of the sleeper berth area, which is the area behind the seats that has a curtain and bed ... so a semi driver can rest in that area,” explained Griffiths. He added that she came and sat in the passenger seat. That was Jayne’s girlfriend, Christine Hinckley, who also testified — during which she admitted that she had taken drugs in the morning before the hearing.

"At some point, were you in the semi-truck when it was pulled over by law enforcement?” the prosecutor asked Hinckley on the stand.

“Yes, I was,” she answered.

Griffiths said that while he was reviewing Jayne’s electronic logs, Hinckley slipped out at some point and Sgt. Hooser approached her.

The prosecutor asked Hinckley, "Why did you get out of the semi-truck when it was stopped by officers?"

"I was not safe. I wanted to go home,” she answered.

“Sgt. Hooser, after making contact with this female individual, he turned and motioned to me like this, tapping his wrists together,” explained Griffiths. "I took that as we need to take the driver into custody until we can determine what was going on."

But as he reached for the door handle, he said Jayne locked the door, put the truck into gear and started to drive away. He told dispatch what was happening and both officers went to their vehicles. Griffiths saw Hinckley look over his shoulder and scream.

Hinckley said she was worried Jayne would hurt her, so she slipped out of the semi and ran outside to the officers.

"He drove a little bit and turned that whole 80,000-pound, 53-foot reefer trailer around, and sharp turned like a pro, just turned around and then was going for us. And then I got out of the way and the sergeant did not,” Hinckley said.

“At that point, I turned around, and after I turned around, I saw Sgt. Hooser, as he was at his driver side door, as I saw this semi-truck strike Sgt. Hooser,” Griffiths said. "At that point, I realized the semi is coming toward me, I saw the tires turn, and head towards my direction.”

Trooper Griffiths said he got out of the way, and if he hadn't, he thought he would have been hit, too.

"I was looking for Sgt. Hooser, could not see him, and I realized at that point he's probably still underneath the semi,” he added, getting emotional. "I could make out a body, that I assumed was Sgt. Hooser's.”

The prosecutor asked, “Was that person deceased?”

Griffiths responded, “Based on the actions of the officers standing over him, yes. They were not rendering aid; they were standing by him."

Griffiths proceeded to clear the semi and did not find Jayne inside. They got reports that Jayne ran to a nearby Maverik convenience store and stole a semi from there.

Other investigators also took the stand. The hearing continues at 9 a.m. on Jan. 30.