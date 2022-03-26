Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

300 tons of hay, multiple vehicles destroyed in Utah County fire

Image (93).jpg
Chaice Moyes
A barn containing over 300 tons of hay is seen burning in Utah County on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Image (93).jpg
Posted at 5:00 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 19:00:07-04

UTAH COUNTY — A large amount of hay and several vehicles were burned in a fire in Utah County Saturday afternoon.

Police and fire officials say the owner of the property — located in the area of Lake Shore, which is between Spanish Fork and Utah Lake — was intentionally burning some ditches when the wind picked up, and the fire got out of control.

READ: Wind causes small plane to crash at Spanish Fork airport

The fire spread to a nearby barn and the pile of hay inside it. Three hundred tons of hay were lost, as well as several vehicles. No other structures were threatened by the fire.

Firefighters were able to put it out and are now working on cleanup. Crews from Spanish Fork, Salem, Woodland Hills and Mapleton fire departments responded.

Officials said there were "minor injuries," but no further details were provided.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere