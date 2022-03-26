300 tons of hay, multiple vehicles destroyed in Utah County fire

UTAH COUNTY — A large amount of hay and several vehicles were burned in a fire in Utah County Saturday afternoon.

Police and fire officials say the owner of the property — located in the area of Lake Shore, which is between Spanish Fork and Utah Lake — was intentionally burning some ditches when the wind picked up, and the fire got out of control.

READ: Wind causes small plane to crash at Spanish Fork airport

The fire spread to a nearby barn and the pile of hay inside it. Three hundred tons of hay were lost, as well as several vehicles. No other structures were threatened by the fire.

Around 2:15 this afternoon a landowner was burning ditches in the Lakeshore area west of Spanish Fork when wind picked up and started nearby hay and the hay barn on fire. Spanish Fork Fire Department responded and put the fire out and is working on cleanup. pic.twitter.com/62Ik8faIeT — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) March 26, 2022

Firefighters were able to put it out and are now working on cleanup. Crews from Spanish Fork, Salem, Woodland Hills and Mapleton fire departments responded.

Officials said there were "minor injuries," but no further details were provided.