3.9 and 4.4 magnitude earthquakes rattle parts of Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Hundreds of Utahns felt a pair of earthquakes this weekend, both measuring at approximately a 4 on the Richter scale.

Sunday around 5:30 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.4-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County. The epicenter was 2.7 miles deep, and in a fairly remote area — about midway between Promontory and Brigham City — but still close enough to civilization for it to be felt. It was about 10 miles northeast of the town of Thatcher.

According to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" map, more than 250 people reported feeling the tremor within just a few hours of it happening. Most reported feeling it in Tremonton, Deweyville and Brigham City. Others felt it in Cache Valley, and dozens more all up and down the Wasatch Front. To report if you felt it and when, click here.

A more scientific reading via the USGS "ShakeMap" (seen below) shows moderate to light levels of shaking throughout most of the populated areas nearby. At the epicenter, there is the possibility of "very light" damage.

U.S. Geological Survey

Just a day and a half earlier, a 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit almost the exact same spot. This one happened Saturday around 2 a.m. and was 2.98 miles deep. According to the USGS website, about 110 residents have reported that they've felt it so far.

There were also two smaller reported earthquakes nearby, possibly being aftershocks from the larger quakes. One was a 1.8-magnitude tremor around 9 p.m. Saturday. The other was around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, measuring 2.5. Both were within about a mile of the other quakes, but so far, nobody has checked in on the "Did You Feel It?" map.