Search underway in Tooele County following 42-year-old hiker not reporting back to camp

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Search efforts are underway after a 42-year-old hiker in Tooele County left camp Monday morning and failed to return.

Multiple agencies, including the Tooele County Sheriff's Office, Search and Rescue, and the Utah Department of Public Safety, are currently looking for Chad Burningham.

According to the sheriff's office, they were called at 12:30 p.m. Monday on reports that Burningham had gone missing after he left a campsite at around 8 a.m. and never returned.

The sheriff's office says they have been in contact with Burningham's family and are working with the people he was camping with to learn which direction he left so they can narrow the search.

An extensive search of the area Monday night was unable to locate Burningham, and search efforts resumed Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on Burningham's whereabouts is asked to call the Tooele County Sheriff's Office at 435-882-5600.