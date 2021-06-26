4 people injured after turbulence during flight from Chicago to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Four people on board a flight from Chicago were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after the plane landed in Salt Lake City.

Southwest Airlines flight 1753 left from Chicago Midway International Airport and experienced "moderate turbulence" on its approach to the SLC International Airport. Passengers were advised to fasten their seat belts, an airline spokesperson said.

After the airplane landed safely, three flight attendants and one customer were transported to be treated for minor injuries.

It was not provided what those injuries were or how the individuals sustained them.

